Four IIT Kharagpur alumni in Forbes 30 under 30 list
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 07:19
At least four IIT Kharagpur alumni are in the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

Kolkata: At least four IIT Kharagpur alumni are in the Forbes 30 under 30 list, its director said on Thursday. "Forbes 30 under 30. At least Four IIT KGP-ians if not more. Let me see who can identify them," Director P.P. Chakrabarti said in a Facebook post.

The four are: Himanshu Gupta and Shrey Goyal, co-founders of Sustainable Growth Initiative (SGI), Arpit Dave, co-founder, Runnr, a hyper-local on-demand delivery service and Deepit Purkayastha, co-founder News in Shorts.

Every year, since 2014, Forbes India has been celebrating young game changers, movers and makers, under the banner Forbes India 30 under 30.

 

 

