Now buy Apple iPhone 6 (16GB) for just Rs 9,990 with Flipkart's exchange offer
By
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 17:09
First Published |
Flipkart is offering a huge discount of Rs 22,000 to its customers on the purchase of iPhone 6.

New Delhi: Ecommerce major Flipkart is offering Apple iPhone 6 for just Rs 9,990 under its new exchange offer.

The website is offering a huge discount of Rs 22,000 to its customers on the purchase of iPhone 6 and if the users are buying through bank cards, they will get an additional 5% discount.

The iPhone 6 16 GB is currently available at Rs 31,990.

The discount is for the space grey variant, while silver colour will cost you Rs 36,990 or Rs 16,990 plus Rs 20,000 max in the exchange scheme.

The exchange value of the old smartphones is based on their manufacturing date and the model type.

There are many other smartphones for the exchange offer with a maximum discount of up to Rs 22,000.

So, if you are looking to upgrade your phone, don’t miss this irresistible offer by the Flipkart.  

 

 

