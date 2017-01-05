Incredible potential in Indian market: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Kharagpur: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday visited Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) of Kharagpur and spoke on a number of subjects with the students.

The Indian-origin CEO was delighted during his visit to India’s one of the most prestigious institutions as he said, “I come to India regularly. The rate at which things have been progressing, at least digitally, has been phenomenal.”

Further expressing his views on the ongoing digitisation drive in the country, an upbeat Pichai said, “We are big supporters of Digital India programme. We are working on digitising payments.”

While interacting with IIT Kharagpur students, Sundar Pichai said, “I have an outstanding leadership team; your work is to remove roadblocks for them. I value team work.”

The 44-year-old Chief Executive Officer of Google was also hopeful over Indian startups as he said that there is incredible potential in the Indian market and it is constantly developing.

“Main areas focused for India is to make Google work in as many languages as possible here, we have made progress,” he added sharing his future plans for the technology giants.