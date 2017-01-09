Flipkart appoints Kalyan Krishnamurthy as new CEO; Binny Bansal elevated to group CEO post

New Delhi: Flipkart on Monday appointed former Tiger Global executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy as new CEO, while elevating co-founder Binny basal to the position of group CEO.

Krishnamurthy had joined Flipkart in June 2016 as head of commerce unit from Tiger Global, the largest shareholder in the Bengaluru-based company.

"This newly formed group organisation will focus on creating future value through a portfolio of new, high growth businesses, manage capital allocation across group companies, and ensure each business has a strong CEO in place," Flipkart said in a statement.

Current Chief Administrative officer, Nitin Seth will take over as new COO of the e-commerce giant.