US opens patent probe into certain Chinese LCDs from 5 companies

By
| Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 09:04
First Published |
US, LCDs, Chinese LCD, LCD TV, LCD TV screen, Patent case, US International Trade Commission, Shenzhen,

The five Chinese companies being investigated were all based in Shenzhen

Washington: A US trade commission has initiated a patent investigation of certain LCDs that can be used as writing tablets and components from five Chinese companies, a media report said on Tuesday.
 
The investigation is based on a complaint filed by Ohio-based Kent Displays, which alleged that those Chinese companies had infringed upon its patents and violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, the bipartisan trade panel said in a statement.
 
The company requested the US International Trade Commission to issue a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders against those products, Xinhua news agency reported.
 
 
The five Chinese companies being investigated were all based in Shenzhen.
 
Tags:
US, LCDs, Chinese LCD, LCD TV, LCD TV screen, Patent case, US International Trade Commission, Shenzhen
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.