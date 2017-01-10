US opens patent probe into certain Chinese LCDs from 5 companies

Washington: A US trade commission has initiated a patent investigation of certain LCDs that can be used as writing tablets and components from five Chinese companies, a media report said on Tuesday.

The investigation is based on a complaint filed by Ohio-based Kent Displays, which alleged that those Chinese companies had infringed upon its patents and violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, the bipartisan trade panel said in a statement.

The company requested the US International Trade Commission to issue a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders against those products, Xinhua news agency reported.

The five Chinese companies being investigated were all based in Shenzhen.