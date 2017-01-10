Yahoo! to be renamed as Altaba; 'lame', cries Twitter
New Delhi: After Yahoo Inc closed deal with Verizon Communications Inc for $4.83 billion, it was expected that Yahoo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marissa Mayer would soon step down from the board. Apparently, by selling its internet business to Verizon, Yahoo now ceases to be a yodelling name.

Yahoo Inc on Monday said that it would rename itself to Altaba Inc, which sounds vaguely familiar to Chinese commercial giant Alibaba. Many on social media site Twitter ridiculed the name and said that the name change would be the end of an era.

 


 

 


 

