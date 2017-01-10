Yahoo! to be renamed as Altaba; 'lame', cries Twitter

New Delhi: After Yahoo Inc closed deal with Verizon Communications Inc for $4.83 billion, it was expected that Yahoo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marissa Mayer would soon step down from the board. Apparently, by selling its internet business to Verizon, Yahoo now ceases to be a yodelling name.

Yahoo Inc on Monday said that it would rename itself to Altaba Inc, which sounds vaguely familiar to Chinese commercial giant Alibaba. Many on social media site Twitter ridiculed the name and said that the name change would be the end of an era.

I bet you democrats think Yahoo's name change to Altaba means the Alt-Right is taking over the world.







Alt-Whine



Alt-Snowflake#Yahoo — Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) January 10, 2017





How can we crush the company?



"Let's toss the brand name we've built over 20 years!"



You're a got-damned genius, Gump! #Yahoo #Altaba — Andy Cutright (@andycutright) January 9, 2017



