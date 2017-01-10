Apple bans 'Finder for Airpods' app that tracks lost AirPod

New York: 'Finder for Airpods', an app that helped people track lost AirPod ear pieces has been banned by Apple.

Last week, mobile app developer studio Deucks Pty released the app on App Store.

"The app uses iPhone to track the Bluetooth wireless signal emitted by the two AirPod units to help locate the lost piece, displaying a line showing whether the user was getting closer or farther away based on signal strength," Fortune reported on Tuesday.

Apple launched AirPods along with the iPhone 7 in September as a replacement for conventional earphones that require a headphone jack.

AirPods let you access digital assistant Siri with just a double tap -- allowing you to access Siri to select and control your music, get directions, make and receive calls or perform any other Siri task.

In the past, the company has removed other apps also from the App Store for a wide variety of reasons, ranging from inappropriate content to improper use of the iPhone's hardware.