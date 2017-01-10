Jio will connect hospitals, schools, colleges in Gujarat: Mukesh Ambani

Gandhinagar: Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said that Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) will connect many essential facilities in Gujarat.

“Jio will connect all hospitals and medical facilities, colleges and schools in Gujarat,” Ambani said in his address at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit held in Gandhinagar.

In December 2016, Jio offered free data, voice call, video call and the full bouquet of Jio applications from December 4 to March 31, 2017. The company had also introduced the home delivery of Jio Sims.

According to Fitch Ratings, Jio subscribers may touch 100 million by March 2017 end.