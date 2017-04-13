There is a need to make Aadhaar ecosystem more cyber secure and address its privacy and data protection nuances, cyber experts said on Thursday.

“There is a need for addressing newly emerging legal and cyber security challenges concerning Aadhaar ecosystem on an urgent basis,” said Pavan Duggal, one of the leading cyber law experts in the country, during a conference on Aadhaar, its legalities and challenges here.

Duggal stressed that the government should take steps to address privacy and data protection nuances concerning Aadhaar as the Aadhaar Act, 2016, did not addressed these issues comprehensively.

“There is a need for more comprehensive legal frameworks to protect and preserve data and privacy of individual Aadhaar account holders in specific and the Aadhaar ecosystem stakeholders in general,” he noted.

The government has to strike a balance between protection of sovereign interests on the one hand and protection of individual liberties and rights in the context of Aadhaar information and biometric data on the other hand.

The experts during the conference recommended quicker expeditious legal frameworks and provisions to be put in place by the government to make Aadhaar more secure, safe and reliable.