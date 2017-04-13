To enhance user experience when searching for fashion content, Google on Thursday introduced a new feature called ‘style ideas’ in Image Search on mobile web and in Google app for Android.

‘Style ideas’ throws up high-quality images that show how someone will look while wearing or carrying the item you searched for.

“As an added bonus, users will also see an expanded carousel for ‘similar items’ while searching for apparel products,” the company said in a statement.

With ‘style ideas’, you can see real-life options, it added.