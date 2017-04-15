Technology might be witnessing a rapid growth in India, but people still continue to treat it like a third world country.
Snapchap CEO Evan Spiegel recently sparked a controversy when he said that India is ‘too poor’ for Snapchat to consider expanding its user base.
During a meeting to discuss Snapchat’s user base, an employee asked Spiegel the reason behind app’s slow growth in a market like India, he cut the employee mid-sentence and said, “this app is only for rich people, I don’t want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain.”
Spiegel’s comments have not been taken well by twitterati who have slammed him on the micro-blogging site for underestimating the country.
Read some reactions here:
Dear Snapchat CEO @evanspiegel India is the only country where in-spite of being sad & confused, we act cool & happy, Like your ideal users.
— Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) April 15, 2017
So Acc to Snapchat CEO My India ?? is a Poor Country. Now Mr Evan Spiegel You will turn into Millionaire from Billionaire #uninstallsnapchat
— Anmol Katiyar ?? (@Anmol_77) April 15, 2017
@coolfunnytshirt We Indians are so poor that we have to earn our living by launching US satellites. @evanspiegel
— Mandira?? (@mandira_shah) April 15, 2017
Dear @evanspiegel next tym do check diz out before commenting. We are 4th in number of billionares and 3rd biggest economy. #boycottsnapchat pic.twitter.com/vzOraHuiJs
— Akshay Shah (@Sarcasticakshay) April 15, 2017