Technology might be witnessing a rapid growth in India, but people still continue to treat it like a third world country.

Snapchap CEO Evan Spiegel recently sparked a controversy when he said that India is ‘too poor’ for Snapchat to consider expanding its user base.

During a meeting to discuss Snapchat’s user base, an employee asked Spiegel the reason behind app’s slow growth in a market like India, he cut the employee mid-sentence and said, “this app is only for rich people, I don’t want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain.”

Spiegel’s comments have not been taken well by twitterati who have slammed him on the micro-blogging site for underestimating the country.

Read some reactions here:

First Published | 15 April 2017 6:47 PM
