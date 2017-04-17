It’s no surprise that a privileged individual will never understand all the advantages he/she has had in life. The case in point is Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel’s remark about India where he allegedly said that the country was ‘too poor’ for his app.

India is by no means an abundantly rich country, but it would be sheer ignorance to say that it is extremely poor. The economical barriers between the rich and poor in India record substantial difference every year, similar to that of China. For Evan Spiegel, who was raised by two Ivy League-educated attorneys when he was a child, this economic disparity is non-existent.

“It’s not about working harder; it’s about working the system,” he once said as he tried to shed off his privilege. However, to understand the system, one must be at a particular vantage point to understand it. Time is affordable when money is abundant.

Spiegel has never shied away from admitting he lives a lavish lifestyle. He is not boisterous about his financial capacity which allows him unrepentant indulgence in everything. Unlike Zuckerberg who prefers reading books, learning Mandarin and travelling with his wife, Spiegel’s has been the exact opposite.

Evan threw lavish parties in high-school and continued to do so when he was in college. He was also the social chair of Stanford’s Kappa Sigma fraternity.

To understand why Spiegel would call India a country too poor for his app, one should accept the fact that the affluent are always inconsiderate when talking about poverty… and maybe that is where the problem lies.