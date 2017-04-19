Ending the Indian consumers’ wait, Samsung India on Wednesday brought its flagship devices Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ for Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900, respectively.

Packed with a voice assistant, the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ were listed on a Flipkart banner ad for pre-orders, starting from 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The devices will be available on Flipkart and Samsung’s online store from May 5.

“With the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Samsung is unboxing smartphones that transcend the boundaries of meaningful innovations. Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ extend our trust, our heritage of great innovation and stunning design and our ‘Make for India’ promise,” said H.C. Hong, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Despite the significantly larger screens on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the reengineered design with rounded edges and symmetrical sides make them compact and comfortable for one-handed operation.

The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back provides durability and a high-quality finish.

“These devices will offer our consumers a gateway to a new mobile life where the power of innovation will carry them beyond barriers,” Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told reporters here.

The devices have a bezel-less curved edge “infinity display”, covered with pristine glass and a 12MP rear camera with multi-frame processing and optical image stabilisation. They have 8MP auto-focus front shooter.

The devices are IP68 rated, meaning they are water and dust resistant. Samsung also upped the security feature with iris scanner, face recognition and fingerprint scanner — moved to the back of the device — to unlock the device.

The home button has been shifted beneath the “infinity display”.

The devices have an Exynos Octa core (2.35 GHz Quad + 1.9 GHZ Quad) processor. They run on Android 7.0 Nougat and have USB-C and 3.5mm headphone jacks.