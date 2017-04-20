To push more consumers stream content using less bandwidth, Amazon on Wednesday launched Fire TV stick with voice remote in India. Priced at Rs 3,999 (including taxes), the media stick will be available on Amazon.in and select retail stores, including Reliance Digital and Croma across India.

Here are the exciting features you need to know about Amazon’s Fire TV stick

Fire TV stick will offer access to a vast selection of movies and TV shows, popular apps and features designed specifically for customers in India.

It will also include a voice search for Amazon video titles in Hindi and English.

The Fire stick can be plugged into HDTV to access thousands of movies, games and apps. It has been powered by quad-core processor. Fire TV stick also support’s High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC).

Customers who purchase a Fire TV stick by May 31 and subscribe to an annual Prime membership will receive Rs 499 credit back to their Amazon Pay balance in the company’s introductory offer.

Customers more 1080p streams on their existing Internet connection and also supports 802.11ac MIMO Wi-Fi.

As a limited time offer, customers will receive upto 100GB of free data on Airtel broadband and 4G home Wi-Fi devices, valid for three months from the time of activation; up to 240GB of free data from YOU broadband; six months of unlimited ad-free music from Gaana; a three month free premium video membership from Eros Now; and one month of ad-free streaming from Voot and Voot kids.

Amazon has also announced the release of three new titles on Prime Video, exclusively for Prime members and available on Fire TV stick — “Baahubali : The Lost Legends,” Oscar winning “Suicide Squad” and a standup comedy special by Kenny Sebastian.