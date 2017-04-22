Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC on Friday launched virtual reality (VR) system HTC Vive for the Indian consumers that includes wireless VR controllers, room-scale movement and head-mounted display with a built-in camera.

Priced at Rs 92,990, Vive will be available exclusively on Amazon.in via pre-order, starting from April 22.

“Vive has totally transformed the way we interact with the world, bringing mainstream experience to the consumer. Now consumers and developers can experience immersive virtual reality in a way that reshapes human imagination beyond boundaries,” said Faisal Siddiqui, President,South Asia, HTC.

Vive will soon be available for an in-store experience across select locations across the country.

These select locations will be equipped with an interactive Vive demonstration station, fully open to the public for individual sessions to experience a variety of virtual reality content supported by the platform, the company said.

In collaboration with the strategic partner Valve, HTC has delivered the most complete, most immersive virtual reality system in Vive.

Since announcing Vive, HTC and Valve have worked with thousands of developers and partners to create VR content across a wide spectrum of sectors, from gaming and entertainment to health, automotive, retail and education.