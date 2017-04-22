In this age of powerful smartphones, the technology companies are fighting hard to bring best features to lure their users. Competing with other smartphones brand in the market, the Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC has announced that its next flagship will be a squeezable smartphone.

The company said that the new flagship will be unveiled on May 16. HTC has named its next smartphone ‘HTC U’.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the company posted a teaser of their upcoming smartphone the squeezable HTC U.

The Taiwanese smartphone maker did not mention any specifications but it is expected that the squeezable ‘HTC U’ may come with 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 12MP rear and 16MP front-facing cameras and Android Nougat 7.1.

The device is also said to have gesture technology where users can control and perform tasks with special gestures. A new feature but not unique. Several other brands also offer the same technology in their smartphones.

With Nokia coming back in the smartphone race and Samsung Galaxy S8 already in the market, it will be interesting to see whether the ‘HTC U’ be able to squeeze other smartphone brands market or not.