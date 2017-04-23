Days after Samsung launched its flagship devices Galaxy S8 and S8+, its South Korean rival LG will launch G6 with the unique 18:9 screen aspect ratio in India on Monday.

The company had sent an invitation: “Save the Date – 24th April, 2017 (Monday) to witness the most anticipated launch from the house of LG – The G6 Smartphone.”

The unique 18:9 screen aspect ratio in the device, initially launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February, is complemented by a cinematic viewing experience.

Compared to conventional 16:9 aspect ratio displays, the 18:9 format offers more viewing space and a better immersive experience while streaming videos and playing games.

Sculpted from aluminium and glass, LG G6 features a minimalist design that’s sleek all round. It comes with a 5.7-inch QHD+ (2,880 x 1,440 resolution) “FullVision” display.

The device has Google Assistant built-in, features dual 13MP rear cameras, including a 125-degree lens on the wide angle and also comes with an expanded 100-degree field of view with its 5MP front camera.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor paired up with 4GB of RAM and runs on the Android Nougat operating system.

According to reports, LG G6 is equipped with “heat pipes” for better cooling as part of its efforts to strengthen product safety.

This technology lowers the temperature of the processor by some 6-10 per cent by dispersing heat and helping to prevent it from reaching the battery cell.