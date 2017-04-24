Kicking off an era of premium smartphones with the 18:9 screen aspect ratio, South Korean giant LG on Monday launched G6 in the Indian market at Rs 51,990.

Initially launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February, the 18:9 format offers more viewing space and a better immersive experience while streaming videos and playing games.

“The LG G6 is a perfect blend of all that consumers’ desire — minimalistic design, ergonomic excellence and superb durability. We are confident that this product is the best in its league,” Amit Gujral, Head, Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics India, told reporters here.

LG G6 features a minimalist design that is sleek all round. It comes with a 5.7-inch QHD+ (2,880 x 1,440 resolution) “FullVision” display.

The device has Google Assistant built-in, empowering users to get quick answers, manage everyday tasks, enjoy their favourite music and videos and search G6 more efficiently than ever.

G6 features dual 13MP rear cameras, including a 125-degree lens on the wide angle and also comes with an expanded 100-degree field of view with its 5MP front camera.

LG UX 6.0 provides a “Square Camera” feature which divides the 18:9 display into two identical perfect squares.

With this, users can shoot images in 1:1 format — a popular format on social media apps such as Instagram — and review them in the adjacent window.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor paired up with 4GB of RAM and runs on the Android Nougat operating system.

LG G6 is equipped with “heat pipes” for better cooling as part of its efforts to strengthen product safety.