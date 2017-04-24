LG has launched its flagship smartphone LG G6 in India. The G6 was first showcased at the mobile world congress 2017 and received great views worldwide. The LG G6 is priced at Rs.51,000 and is amazon exclusive.

The pre-orders for the phone have started and as an introductory offer you can get Rs.10,000 cash back if you book using HDFC or SBI credit card.

LG has also detailed a Reliance Jio offer, where the G6 users will get additional 10GB on every recharge of Rs 309 which translates to an additional 100GB until March 2018.

In addition, LG is offering the Tone Active+ wireless headset at 50 per cent discount. It is originally priced at Rs 9,990.

LG G6 sports a 5.7-inch QHD display with 87% screen to body ratio. The is quiet sturdy and LG claims that the G6 has passed 14 different military-standard 810G tests, which increases its endurance against accidental drops or rough environment during everyday use.

The phone also comes with 18:9 aspect ratio which translates to a better viewing experience. Besides gorilla glass protection the G6 is also water and dust proof.

LG G6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor and is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, and supports expandable memory.

It runs on LG UX 6.0 operating system (Android 7.0 Nougat OS) and offers customisable home touch buttons, including notification, cauture+, QSlide and customisable colour setting.

G6 packs battery capacity of 3,300 mAh with Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 support through USB C port. In the rear, the LG G6 sports dual 13 MP cameras with f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture. In the front, the device has a 5 MP shooter.