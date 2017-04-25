A software developed by Jamia Milia Islamia students to detect “unwanted drones” at or near airports will be used for security by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), a varsity statement said on Monday.

The programme was developed by a six-member team of students of Jamia’s FTK-Centre for Information Technology, during the recently-held Smart India Hackathon.

The team won the ‘Nav parvartak’ (New Innovator) award for the innovation and was awarded Rs 1 lakh, the statement said.

“The Airport Authority of India had asked the competing teams to develop a system to ensure the safety and security of airports from any unwanted drone intrusion.”

“They were given 36 hours to achieve the task. The students are excited that AAI will now introduce the system for this security of airports and air space nearby,” it said.

Jamia’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the Computer Science students collaborated on their projects.