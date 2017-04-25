Chinese electronic major iVOOMi on Tuesday launched two new affordable smartphones — Me 1 and Me 1+ — in its “ME” series at Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999, respectively.

Both the devices come with a 5-inch HD IPS display along with 2.5D curve glass. These also run on Android Marshmallow 6 operating software, further upgradable to Android 7.0.

“The “ME” Series is designed to offer next-generation experience to the customers,” Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India, told reporters here.

“Me 1” is powered by 1.2GHz quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). It also sports a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera.

“Me 1+” is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card) and sports a 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front camera.

“Considering the price sensitive aspect of the Indian market, we are working on the world-class technology to bring smartphones with advanced features in the minimal price range,” added Jessy Liu, Director, Product Marketing iVOOMi India.

The newly launched smartphones can be purchased online on ShopClues from April 25 midnight.