Users can now access the Yahoo mail app with their Gmail, Outlook or AOL email addresses, Yahoo announced on Monday.

“The Yahoo Mail app team is always looking to create new features that help people stay organised — from customisable swipes and people-only notifications — to our recently announced top search results,” the company said in a statement.

To access the new feature, tap your email provider from the welcome screen, use your Gmail, Outlook or AOL email address to create a Yahoo account and give Yahoo permission to sync your email messages in the Mail app.

Yahoo has introduced several key features in last one year, doubling the number of users enrolled in Yahoo Account and allowing them to easily sign into their accounts using mobile phones.

It also launched ‘Captain’ on Facebook Messenger, a mobile bot assistant to help users manage lists and reminders and coordinate family or group activities.

Yahoo introduced new features on Yahoo Mail including Caller ID to integrate contact information from emails, and improved email search to surface most relevant “Top Results”.

It also livestreamed coverage of the US Presidential Inauguration on Yahoo News, the NBA Trade Deadline on Yahoo Sports’ The Vertical, and Yahoo’s inaugural All Markets Summit on Yahoo Finance.