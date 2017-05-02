After successfully livestreaming sports and other major events on its platform, Twitter has now partnered with US-based live-events company Live Nation to exclusively livestream video of concerts.

The announcement was made at the NewFronts conference in New York and said artists including Train, Portugal The Man, August Alsina and Marian Hill have been slated to have shows streamed on Twitter, Tech Crunch reported on Monday.

The first will be Zac Brown Band’s performance, that will air on Saturday May 13.

“Music has always been one of the most tweeted about topics on the platform, and now fans around the world will be able to experience concerts live on the same platform where they talk about what’s happening in music,” Twitter COO Anthony Noto, was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Twitter said “seven out of 10 of the most followed Twitter users are musicians and Billboard’s Grammy Awards live pre-show was the most viewed entertainment livestream on Twitter to date.”

“Our partnership with Twitter allows us to amplify the live music experience creating a tool for artists to reach millions of fans around the world,” Jordan Zachary, Chief Strategy Officer for Live Nation, was quoted as saying.

The announcement is part of Twitter’s new slate of live premium video content that would include MTV Awards shows and coverage of Fashion Week in New York, Paris, London, and Milan.

Twitter has also livestreamed select NFL, MLB, Wimbledon and NHL events in 2016.