Google on Tuesday rolled out a new home screen on Google Maps for Android, specifically designed for users in India.

The new home screen loads fast so that millions of people across the country who come online can discover and share great places, even during patchy internet connections.

“The Maps team will continue to evolve our products to make them useful no matter where you go or what you do, especially for the millions of people coming online for the first time,” said Cathay Bi, Product Manager Google Maps, in a statement.

Now, when users open Google Maps app, they will instantly see a directions card with different modes of transportation.

If users like to access a certain route while on the go without using data, they can save the route to be used offline.

Below the directions card, users will also see icons highlighting some of the other useful features on Maps — from getting a first impression of a place with satellite imagery, to real-time information about traffic around them, to more details about public transport lines.

After users update to the latest version of Google Maps, they will see newly added shortcuts on the home screen that will help them explore the app in just a few quick taps.

Last month, Google Maps introduced a new feature that will help users remember where they parked car.

All that Android users have to do is tap the blue dot and then tap “Save your parking” to add their parking location to the map.

This will show a label on the map itself identifying the parked car.