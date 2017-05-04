Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Thursday launched another selfie focused smartphone in India at Rs 19,990 – a Flipkart exclusive.

The first sale of F3 will begin on May 13 and the pre-order starts from Thursday till May 12. Customers can also pre-order offline through Oppo stores.

The company along with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also revealed the new Indian cricket team jersey.

“By partnering with the team, Oppo will not only further enhance its connection with the young consumers, but also engage with the country’s youth in its endeavor of providing them with the outstanding selfie-led photography experience,” said Sky Li, Global Vice President and President, Oppo India.

F3 features a dual front camera — a 16MP camera for individual selfies and a wide-angle 8MP lens for group selfie.

The device is powered by an octa-core processor, has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory and runs on ColorOS 3.0.

“We are excited to have Oppo join the BCCI family. I am confident we will work together to further grow Indian cricket,” added Rahul Johri, CEO, BCCI.