The Roundtable: 2016: Year of the Right

This week in The NewsX-Sunday Guardian Roundtable, we debate whether this has been a year that has seen the rise of the right, with the victory of Donald Trump and of course with Brexit. There has been a rise of right in the world. So we try to answer few questions like has the world taken a right turn? Is global politics changing? Is national gaining ground across the world?

The panellists for the debate are Subramanian Swamy, BJP Leader & RS MP; Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Independent RS MP & Manish Tewari, National Spokesperson of Congress in conversation with our Senior Executive Editor, Priya Sahgal.