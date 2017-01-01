The Roundtable: 2017 Year Ahead - Editors' Take

On The Roundtable this week, Top Editors predict the political fallout of 2017. There are 5 big elections in the beginning of the year. Also there are the Indian Presidential & Vice-Presidential Elections slated for the coming year.







2017 is high on political moments. Also the upcoming Gujarat, Punjab & UP polls will decide the fortune of BJP in 2017.







To discuss all this, joining us on the panel we have Radhika Ramaseshan, Political Editor of The Telegraph; Virendra Kapoor, Political Analyst & Columnist; Aditi Phadnis, Political Editor of Business Standard; & MK Venu, Founding Editor of The Wire in conversation with our Senior Executive Editor, Priya Sahgal.