On The Roundtable this week, Top Editors predict the political fallout of 2017. There are 5 big elections in the beginning of the year. Also there are the Indian Presidential & Vice-Presidential Elections slated for the coming year.
2017 is high on political moments. Also the upcoming Gujarat, Punjab & UP polls will decide the fortune of BJP in 2017.
To discuss all this, joining us on the panel we have Radhika Ramaseshan, Political Editor of The Telegraph; Virendra Kapoor, Political Analyst & Columnist; Aditi Phadnis, Political Editor of Business Standard; & MK Venu, Founding Editor of The Wire in conversation with our Senior Executive Editor, Priya Sahgal.
Article
The Roundtable: 2017 Year Ahead - Editors' Take
By NewsX Bureau
| Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 16:14
