The Roundtable: 2017 Year Ahead - Editors' Take
By
| Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 16:14
First Published |
Radhika Ramaseshan, Political Editor of The Telegraph; Virendra Kapoor, Political Analyst & Columnist; Aditi Phadnis, Political Editor of Business Standard; & MK Venu, Founding Editor Senior Executive Editor, Priya Sahgal.

On The Roundtable this week, Top Editors predict the political fallout of 2017. There are 5 big elections in the beginning of the year. Also there are the Indian Presidential & Vice-Presidential Elections slated for the coming year.



2017 is high on political moments. Also the upcoming Gujarat, Punjab & UP polls will decide the fortune of BJP in 2017.



To discuss all this, joining us on the panel we have Radhika Ramaseshan, Political Editor of The Telegraph; Virendra Kapoor, Political Analyst & Columnist; Aditi Phadnis, Political Editor of Business Standard; & MK Venu, Founding Editor of The Wire in conversation with our Senior Executive Editor, Priya Sahgal.

Tags:
Radhika Ramaseshan, Political Editor of The Telegraph; Virendra Kapoor, Political Analyst & Columnist; Aditi Phadnis, Political Editor of Business Standard; & MK Venu, Founding Editor Senior Executive Editor, Priya Sahgal.
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.