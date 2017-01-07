The Roundtable: Countdown to UP

The bugle has been sounded for the 2017 Assembly Elections. Out of the 5 states, Uttar Pradesh is the most crucial one. Especially after the Samajwadi Party (SP) drama, it has become even more interesting to watch who will rule the state? Will the Family feud affect SP? Is Congress looking for an alliance with Samajwadi Party in UP? Well the countdown has begun.

So this week in the Roundtable, we try to clear the air over the dubious assembly election of UP polls as to who is leading in the state.

Joining us on the roundtable, we have Dr Sambit Patra, Spokesperson of BJP; Sandeep Dikshit, Spokesperson of Congress; Pankhuri Pathak, Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party and Sudhindra Bhadoria, Spokesperson of Bahujan Samaj Party in conversation with our Senior Executive Editor, Priya Sahgal.