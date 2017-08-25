Lord Ganesha is the first to be worshiped before beginning of any new project or work because Ganesha is popularly worshiped as the obstacle remover. In India, Maharashtra is the state where this festival is celebrated with lots of colours, love and worship. People visit the most renowned temples of Lord Ganesha in the state.

So, here are the 5 must-visit temples of Lord Ganesha in Maharashtra:

1. Shree Siddhivinayak Temple

It is the top most famous temple of Lord Ganesha. Many people including celebrities like Apple CEO Tim Cook start their India trip with morning prayers at the temple and many Bollywood stars start their assignments after visiting this religious site. Devotees do have belief that if they would visit this temple all their problems and obstacles will be removed.

Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra

2. Dashabhuja Temple

This temple is one of the famous temples of Ganpati in Pune. Devotees feel that this place is surrounded by the presence of Lord Ganesha. For them this place is the source of inspiration and spiritual exaltation. The idol of Ganesh at this temple has ten arms and hence is named ‘Dashabhuja’.

Place: Pune, Maharashtra

3. Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple

This temple was built by Dagadusheth Halwai who lost his son in a plague epidemic and later went into depression. To overcome his depression he start constructing this temple and after construction celebrated Ganesh festival with all worshipers of Lord Ganesha. Today also thousands of people visit this temple and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together.

Place: Pune, Maharashtra

4. Siddhivinayak Mahaganapati Temple

This temple is dedicated to the God of wisdom Ganesha and is frequently visited by a very large number of pilgrims because they believe that couple who have marital discord can resolve it and be together again here. The individuals who have marriage desires can easily fix it here by worshiping Ganpati. At the time of Ganesh Chaturthi this temple is filled with thousands of devotees.

Place: Titwala, Maharashtra

5. Ganpatipule Temple

Ganpatipule is a small village in Ratnagiri city of Maharashtra. The Ganapatipule temple is situated on the Ganapatipule beach. The beach is the primary attraction but thousands of pilgrims every year visit this temple because of the temple’s popularity and there is a aura of peace at Ganapatipule temple which can’t be missed.

Place: Ratnagiri, Maharashtra