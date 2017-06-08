Dubai International Airport has launched a smart scheme enabling travellers to use their smartphones instead of their passport or express gate cards at the airport to reduce travel clearing procedures to the minimum.

Dubbed ‘Emirates Smart Wallet’, the scheme is meant to further streamline travel movement across the airport and is considered the first of its kind in the world, said a media report on Wednesday.

The scheme was launched at the airport’s departure terminal by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Dubai’s Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Head of Dubai’s Naturalisation and Residency Department.

Launched in its first phase, the scheme incorporates the traveller’s personal data, Emirates ID and passport information as well as the e-gate card data.