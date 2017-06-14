As one of the most travelled-to cities in the world, London surprises you each time you visit. The city offers so much in terms of history, tradition and varied culture that you can never tire of it.

From Buckingham Palace to the castles outside London, British pageantry is in full swing. One of the events that you shouldn’t miss is the Changing the Guard ceremony at the Buckingham Palace. This colourful event reminds you of the hundreds of years of history and heritage it represents. As you walk (this city must be experienced only by walk/tube) from the Palace down The Mall to Trafalgar Square, take time to feed the ducks at St James’ Park Lake along the way. From Trafalgar Square stroll down to 10 Downing Street, Big Ben and Westminster Abbey.

While you may want to do the usual sights and sounds, there are many extraordinary experiences that you won’t find listed. And without those, you truly haven’t seen London. Talking about heritage, what many of you may not be aware is that beyond the Westminster Abbey’s architecture and historical value, there’s also its soul-stirring music. Nearly every evening at 5PM the choir performs the Evensong at the Abbey. Enjoy this musical treat at leisure because it’s unique and truly unparalleled.

Most people will tell you to go on the London Eye to get a bird’s eye view of London. But a better and more refreshing way to get a view of London’s skyline is to climb up Primrose Hill at Regent’s Park. Soaking in the sunset sitting on the lush, green grass is extremely peaceful and relaxing. And in the night-time when you lie down and gaze up at the stars, it’s really bliss. The best part — this experience is free of cost and you can stay as long as you want.

A lot of the city skyscrapers also offer you a bird’s eye view of the city.

Naturally, numerous high-end restaurants have popped up here like at ‘The Shard’ but the ‘Sky Garden’ at 20 Fenchurch Street is where you should head to. Booking a visit is free (up to an hour) and this is not just a scenic opportunity but a great photo one too. But again, the early bird gets the worm so make sure you do your booking well in advance online.

Theatre is an integral part of London’s culture and not attending a few shows at West End is sacrilege for sure. Tickets for long-running West End shows and musicals like ‘Wicked’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Mamma Mia!’, ‘Les Miserables’, ‘Kinky Boots’ and the ‘Book of Mormon’, should ideally be booked ahead as they are in demand. Now, here’s a little secret — snag cheaper tickets by buying for the day shows.

The art and history lover will never be disappointed in this city because the number of museums and galleries here is astounding. As of 2015, there were 215 museums in London. From the National Gallery to Tate Modern, there’s something for every art and history buff. But I decided to visit those of some famous poets and writers who influenced my growing up years. The Charles Dickens House Museum, the Sherlock Holmes Museum and Keats House brought back a lot of memories.

The by-lanes around the city have some wonderful taverns and bars that you can pop into for a quick lager as you walk around the city. But one of the highlights of my visit was having high tea at la Britisher. An exquisite selection of finger sandwiches, pastries, fresh scones, cakes and an unbelievable selection of teas is served up here. In fact, it’s more like a tea ceremony. Some of the best places for an afternoon tea are ‘Claridges’, ‘The Athenaeum’ and ‘The Savoy’.

London is a magnificent but quaint city dotted with parks and ponds. And when you’re standing at the centre of world time — the Greenwich Meiridian Line — at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, you realise that time can stand still in this city, even if for a moment.

As you explore this city on foot, every area gives you something to indulge in and hopping on and off the tube adds to this travel experience. Talking about the tube, at some point we do tend to land up at King’s Cross Station.

Does the name ring a bell? Well, even if you’re not a big Harry Potter fan, you’ll find yourself eagerly running up to Platform 9 3/4 to take that mandatory pic. And that’s a keeper like all the other souvenirs you collect along the way.