Explored and unexplored destinations of West Bengal have been highlighted in a new coffee-table book that captures the spirit of the eastern state, with its myriad hues, cultures, moods and moments.

Titled ‘Rediscovered Bengal’, the book launched on Tuesday takes the readers on an informative journey through the beauty of the known and unknown spots of West Bengal.

“West Bengal is the only state of India, which has all the three physical features that fascinates travellers — vast expanse of the sea (Bay of Bengal), scenic beauty and romance of the mountainS (The Eastern Himalayas) and dense forest that houses the world famous Royal Bengal Tiger (Sunderbans),” said the writer Purabi Dasgupta, who has compiled the book after much research.

Among the places the book — an initiative of the real estate major Jain Group — brings to life through visuals are Bishnupur, Purulia, Sandakphu, Coochbehar, GarPanchkot, Dooars, Chandraketugarh and the capital Kolkata.

A chief attraction are the beautiful photographs taken by both professional and amateur photographers.