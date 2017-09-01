Revenue from ticket sales for Cambodia’s Angkor Wat archeological park reached $69.2 million in the first eight months of 2017 — up 69.8 per cent compared to the like period last year, an official statement said on Friday.

The ancient site welcomed 1.6 million foreign tourists during the January-August period this year — up 12.2 per cent than the like period last year, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Most visitors to the park were Chinese, South Koreans and American tourists.

The sharp rise in the revenue was due to the hike in ticket prices in February.

A current entrance fee to the site is $37 for a one-day visit, $62 for a three-day pass and $72 for a week-long pass.

Located in the Siem Reap province, the Angkor Wat temple complex was built by the Khmer King Suryavarman II in the early 12th century. It is the largest religious monument in the world.

It was originally constructed as a temple for the Hindu God Vishnu before gradually transforming into a Buddhist temple.

It was included on Unesco’s World Heritage List in 1992.