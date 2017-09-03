Trade and tourism between Nepal and China would be boosted after the Rasuwagadi-Kerung border crossing was upgraded into an international border point, according to the Himalayan country’s business leaders.

Following the upgrading, the border has been opened for international visitors, reports Xinhua news agency.

Following the closure of Tatopani-Khasa border crossing since the deadly April 2015 earthquake, Rasuwagadi-Kerung is the only operating trade point between the two countries.

“We are very much exited from the Chinese decision (to upgrade the border point) because we can now sell combined tourism package of Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China to the international visitors,” Suman Pandey, chairman of Nepal Chapter of Pacific Asia Travel Association, told Xinhua.

While China is expected to expand its railway network to Rasuwagadi-Kerung within the next few years, Nepal has also planned to develop a railway from Kathmandu to Rasuwagadi.

“I hope both countries will prioritize infrastructure building in the border point following the upgrading,” Rajesh Kaji Shrestha, president of Nepal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Xinhua.

According to the traders, improved connectivity through the border point will contribute towards China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Nepal and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative in May.