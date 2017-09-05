A- A A+

More than 70 riders will participate in the 13th Hero Cycles MTB Himalaya, a mountain bike race, that will commence from here this month, rally organisers said on Tuesday.

The race, touted as one of the toughest across the globe, is being organised by Shimla-based Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) from September 28 to October 7.

The rally will conclude in Dharamsala after traversing a distance of 650 km spread over eight stages with an elevation gain of 16,500 metres.

Hero action team, India’s first professional MTB team, will also be participating. The riders will be competing in five categories — men and women (18 to 39 years), team of two, Masters (39 to 49 years), and Grandmasters (49 years plus).

“This year will see our highest ever international participation. In India, mountain biking is still in its incipient stages and we are thrilled to see so many young riders go all out,” HASTPA President Mohit Sood said.

