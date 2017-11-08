Last weekend, the 4th and 5th of November, Delhi's first Food Truck Festival 'Horn Ok Please', organised by Pepsi made a comeback to Delhi with its second edition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Delhiites thronged the grounds enjoying the lip-smacking delicacies that the festival had to offer.

It’s November and sweet, chilly winters are slowly creeping in the national capital of New Delhi. Soon it’ll be kind of a hibernation period for a lot of us, at least during the weekend, snuggled inside the warm blankets, sipping coffee or tea, reading our favourite books, or watching movies, while many of us will just Netflix-and-Chill. That’s how the gloomy, chilly, colourless, foggy winter evenings are supposed to be, right?

We guess not. Because for us, winters also mean hogging at food, adding a pop of life and colour to the otherwise dull, white winter evening. And the raging food truck business in Delhi-NCR is giving us just that.

Already a success with its first edition last year, ‘Horn OK Please’ this year brought with it the perfect blend of food, liveliness and colour. With the beautiful fairy light canopies, bright coloured props, the loud music beats, and different varieties of cuisines, it felt more like a Diwali for Foodies.





Host to over 40 food trucks, the Food Truck Festival was truly a culinary journey for all the foodies in the city. From an assortment of barbeque treats to pizzas and different varieties of momos, from the likes of Schezwan and Bacon Momos, to the popular Potato Twisters, the enthusiastic food truck chefs gave it all to the food lovers.

But the festival was more of a treat for the ones with a Sweet Tooth. The Waffle Mart offering over 50 varieties of waffles, by brands like Waffle Factory, Waffle Chowk, and The Waffee was the major highlight for the ones like myself.

This Chocolate Brownie Waffle from the Waffle Chowk had me waiting for atleast half an hour because of the soaring demand, and I kid you not, it was worth every second of the wait!

Other than the array of dessert carts, and barbeque trailers, a marketplace featuring homemade goodies, from stationery to accessories, and from apparel to handcrafted goods, ensured a memorable experience for the witnesses of this two-day gastronomical event.

And with this the food truck mania continues. So if you could not attend this one, fret not my friend. For this weekend, New Delhi will be host to yet another Food Truck Festival- the second edition of the Delhi Food Truck Festival on November 11 and 12 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Host to more than 40 food truck brands, over 30 F&B stall, a mega bar and an exclusive sheesha lounge, the second edition of DFTF will be bringing forth mouth watering and sumptuous cuisines from across the globe. Coupled with live performances by bands like Knox Artiste, Zikr Band, DJ Basspatch, Bollywood Brothers and Mankirt Aulakh, the Delhi Food Truck Festival will surely be a fun-filled food and truck extravaganza. So get ready, and let’s go food-trucking!