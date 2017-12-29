Happy New Year 2018: Top 10 Places in India for New Year 2018 celebrations 

It’s time to say goodbye to 2017 and start 2018 afresh with beautiful, positive vibes and loads of blessings. New Year is the best time of the year to travel to magnificent places around the country and beyond as it one of the most celebrated occasions around the globe. India, which has the best of both the worlds, seas, and mountains, there are many places to visit in order to commemorate the beginning of a new year. Here are top 10 places in India to celebrate New Year 2018.

It’s time to say goodbye to 2017 and start 2018 afresh with beautiful, positive vibes and loads of blessings. From setting morning alarms to coming home late from work, hectic schedules often have demanding deadlines and determination. We seldom get less time or sometimes no time to spent with our friends and folks. New Year is the best time of the year to travel to magnificent places around the country and beyond as it one of the most celebrated occasions around the globe.

India, which has the best of both the worlds, seas, and mountains, there are many places to visit in order to commemorate the beginning of a new year. One can witness the rich landscapes, gigantic mountains, the blueness of clean water, delightful cuisines of many places and cultures. Here are some of the exquisite places to visit in India during New Year Holidays. Here are the places-

Patnitop: Patnitop or Patni Top is a hill top tourist location in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir state of India. It is famous for skiing and trekking. It is among the best-developed tourist spots in the Kashmir valley.

Kerala, Wayanad: Wayanad is a rural district in Kerala state, southwest India. .Trekking to the Chembra peak is one of the risky tourist endeavors. Chembra peak is the highest peak in Wayanad at 2100m.

Auli, Uttarakhand: Auli is one of the most beautiful places in Uttarakhand. Bordered by snow-covered Himalayan peaks, Auli is enveloped in dense golden oak and pine forest with green meadows and slopes. It is considered to be a world-class spot for skiing. This can be the best place to visit for ski lovers.

Darjeeling: Darjeeling is a town in India’s West Bengal state, in the Himalayan region. Riding the Toy Train of Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR) has always remained a beautiful experience to the tourists.

Gangtok, Sikkim: Gangtok is the capital of the mountainous northern Indian state of Sikkim. Sikkim is endowed with excellent natural resources, gorgeous mountains, beautiful waterfalls and some wonderful landscapes.

Lakshadweep: It is known as the smallest Union Territory of India, which is a group of beautiful islands, located some 400km off India’s west coast into the Arabian Sea. Lakshadweep is quite famous for scuba diving and some adventurous water sports activities.

Diu: it is located near the port of Veraval, Diu is a small island which was earlier a Portuguese colony, and is now guarded by beaches all around. The island is famous for its beaches such as Nagao beach, Sugati beach.

Pokhara, Nepal: Pokhara is the second largest city after Kathmandu in Nepal. It is also the base city for many treks in Annapurna range including the famous Annapurna circuit trek.

Tarkali, Maharashtra: It is tourist destination and a coral beach in Sindhudurg district in the Indian state of Maharashtra. This beautiful place is blessed with clear white sand beaches, serene backwaters, silence and greenery in the nature and lots of other attractive places like traditional markets, temples, forts in the nearby villages and city.

Dawki, Meghalaya: A small border town in the Jaintia Hills, Dawki and its famed Umngot river is a must visit if one is in Meghalaya. It is between India and Bangladesh border, Dawki is a major center of trade between India and Bangladesh. . The surrounding greenery, the cold water of the river and the beautiful bridge on the Umngot river make Dawki is worth the visit.

These are some of the beautiful places for New Year 2018 celebrations. Some exotic beaches, lofty mountains and abundance of sublime beauty are waiting for you!

