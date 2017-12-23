With Christmas just around the corner, top chefs of the country Ravindra Rawat, Sous Chef at The Chatter House, Prashant Singh, Executive Chef at Raasta, Chef Noah Barnes, Executive Chef at Tabula Beach have shared the recipes of some easy mouthwatering desserts which you can definitely try.

Christmas is just around the corner. The festival calls for a grand celebration time marked with Christmas trees decked with lights and ornaments, dressing up and of course amazing delicacies. With Christmas approaching, try whipping up few desserts at home with recipes shared by top chefs of our country. Ravindra Rawat, Sous Chef at The Chatter House, Prashant Singh, Executive Chef at Raasta, Chef Noah Barnes, Executive Chef at TabulaBeach have shared the recipes of their top dishes which people just cannot just resist, especially during the holiday season.

1. Panna Cotta

Ingredients:

5 gm gelatin

10 ml cold water

400 gm heavy cream

400 gm milk full cream

150 gm caster sugar

5 ml Vanilla extract

Method: In a very small saucepan sprinkle gelatin over water and let stand about 1 minute to soften.

Heat gelatin mixture over low heat until gelatin is dissolved and remove pan from heat. In a large saucepan bring cream, half and half, and sugar just to a boil over moderately high heat, stirring. Remove pan from heat and stir in gelatin mixture and vanilla.

Divide cream mixture among eight 1/2-cup ramekins and cool to room temperature. Chill ramekins, covered, at least 4 hours or overnight.

Dip ramekins, 1 at a time, into a bowl of hot water 3 seconds. Run a thin knife around edge of

each ramekin and invert ramekin onto centre of a small plate and serve with blue berry sauce.

2. Chocolate cylinder with chocolate dust ice cream

Ingredients:

120 gm dark chocolate

150 gm Nutella paste

300 gm whipped cream

Method: Take a sauce pan over on induction heater, melt dark chocolate via double boiler method, add some Nutella paste then keep aside in refrigerate. After 2-3 hrs add whipped cream with the chocolate and Nutella mixer. Fill the mixture inside the mould and store in the refrigerator.

Take a serving plate; remove the chocolate cylinder from the mould. Serve with vanilla ice cream over the chocolate dust..

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Ingredients

5 tbsp demerara sugar, for coating the moulds

200g pitted dates

½ tsp vanilla extract

50g butter, softened, plus extra for greasing the moulds

175g dark muscovado sugar

1½ tsp golden syrup

1½ tsp black treacle

200g/7oz self-raising flour

2 free-range eggs

1½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

For the toffee sauce

500ml double cream

175g demerara sugar

175g butter

1 tbsp golden syrup

1 tbsp black treacle

To serve

Vanilla ice cream

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 190Celsius /375 Fahrenheit. Butter eight small pudding basins (dariole moulds) and sprinkle demerara sugar inside, coating evenly. Shake any excess sugar out of the moulds, and place them on a baking tray. Place the dates with 250ml water into a saucepan and bring up to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat. Stir the vanilla extract into the date mixture. Blend with a stick blender until the date mixture is thick and soupy. In a large bowl, beat the butter and muscovado sugar together until smooth. Stir in the syrup and treacle, then the flour, mixing well.

Break the eggs one at a time into the bowl, stirring well after each one. Add the bicarbonate of soda to the date mixture, then pour into the flour mixture and beat well to blend. Pour the mixture into the prepared pudding basins, filling those two-thirds full. Put the puddings into the oven immediately, and bake for 20 minutes until well-risen and springy to the touch.

For the sauce, gently heat the cream in a saucepan. Add the sugar and butter and whisk until melted.

Whisk in the syrup and treacle. To serve, turn the pudding out onto a plate, spoon the sauce over the top and around, then finish with a dollop of ice cream.

Warm Nutella Banana Boat

Ingredients:

1 tortilla

1 small banana

¼ cup Nutella

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

¼ salted caramel sauce

Oil for frying

Method: Add some sugar to a pan & caramelize the banana. Place caramelized banana in the centre of the tortilla sheet. Add nutella to the sheet. Add salted caramel sauce to the sheet. Roll the stuffed tortilla sheet and deep fry until golden in colour. Cut the stuffed fried tortilla sheet into two halves.Serve hot with cool vanilla ice cream scoop.