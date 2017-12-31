The three-day annual “Winter Fest 2017” took off here with fanfare on Friday with the city coming alive with colourful cultural and folk performances as well as traditional sports activities for visitors and tourists. The quintessential hospitality and warmth of the local people — that Rajasthan has been known for — further added to the cheerful disposition of the festival, being organised by the Rajasthan Tourism Department. On Friday morning, a grand procession with various cultural and folk performances, including Ghoomar, Gair, Kacchi Ghodi and Kalbelia, to the Nakki Lake marked the start of the festival.

Events like a football match, Tug of War and Musical Chairs between the locals and tourists were held in the afternoon. The evening had a scheduled performance of the best of European bands. On Saturday, Day 2, a Boat Race will be organised on Nakki Lake. The other programmes, such as a Kite Show, Rangoli Competition, Matka Race, Dog Show, Turban Tying Competition and Best of Rajasthani Dress Competition, are scheduled to take place in the afternoon. In the evening, there will be a live performance of the Army Band, followed by a stunning display of the Best of Rajasthan group performances.

On the third day, December 31, a marathon race has been planned from Polo Ground to Nakki Lake. There will also be a Horse Show and Kabaddi Match in the afternoon and in the evening, there will be a Rock band performance by the “All Events Mumbai”, before a display of fireworks. On all three days, as part of the festival, there will processions of various cultural and folk performances from Toll Naka to Nakki Lake.