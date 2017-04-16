With the United Airlines story still outraging many, it is understandable that many international passengers are perturbed about customer service. However, this one from Etihad Airways is an ideal example of how a company can comprehend the sense and sensibilities of its customer.

On March 30, much before the United Airlines outrage, Etihad Airways turned around their plane at Manchester Airport so that an elderly couple could visit their dying grandson.

The couple, who were flying off to Australia from Abu Dhabi, were notified about their grandson’s condition after they had boarded the flight.

“They were taxiing on the runway when they got the text message saying their grandson was in intensive care and they needed to get there,” said Stephenson, the couple’s travel agent.

The couple informed the crew about their situation and the captain of the plane eventually turned around the flight to the boarding gate. The airline staff then arranged the couple’s baggage and assisted them back through the airport.

“It was such a sad thing that happened to my clients, but it was lovely that Etihad was able to help in the way they did,” Stephenson said.