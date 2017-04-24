When it comes to packing accessories for vacation, minimalism is the key with a pop of colour, say experts.

Sreenivas Reddy, Principal Designer at BlueStone.com, and Pallavi Foley, a jewellery designer, list down a few ideas for the type of jewellery one can carry for adventurous treks, spontaneous trips and romantic getaways:

* Lightweight jewellery: Minimalist pendants and earrings are vacation essentials for any destination. Small teardrop earrings with semi-precious stones can be paired with any outfit, from sundresses to jumpers. Keeping it simple and elegant on vacation is the key to a stress free and fun-filled holiday.

* Cuffs over bracelets: Choose cuffs over bracelets this summer as they are easier to pack and less likely to tangle, fall off or snap. An elegant cuff in a contemporary design makes for a perfect fuss-free style statement. Team up a cuff with khaki shorts and a cool tee shirt and you are ready for anything, from walk on the beach to a safari.

* Colourful jewellery: Pieces with colourful gemstones such as tourmalines make for very versatile vacation essentials, since they can be paired with almost anything. Jewellery pieces with aquamarines are also a valuable addition, especially to your whites. Classic colourful stud earrings are a must have for a sojourn to the hills.

* Don’t go all chunky: Chunky jewellery is a burden to carry on vacation. One does not want to worry about managing that chunky necklace or huge earrings. Instead opt for a thin gold or platinum chain with an elegant pendant teamed with stacked rings.