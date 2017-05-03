In an attempt to promote tourism, Telangana has completely branded an aircraft of SpiceJet with the state’s tourism destinations.

The Boeing aircraft was Tuesday unveiled by Tourism Minister Ajmeera Chandulal at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

Tourism and Culture Secretary B. Venkatesham said that this unique initiative has been taken for the first time by Telangana Tourism so as to reach the larger segment of tourist fraternity.

This aircraft will be flying to various states and cites within India and also to international destinations like Muscat and Abu Dhabi, making minimum of 8-10 rounds per day.

The SpiceJet aircraft has been completely branded with the tourism destinations of the state both externally and internally, which included all the seat back branding and the cabin bulk heads at both the entry and exit locations.

The Secretary said that the flight branding has been initiated for initial period of 2 months and will be renewed based on the response received.

Telangana being the youngest state has taken the unique initiative, which is first of its nature in the country.