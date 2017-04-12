LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Crime Watch: Facebook scamster commits Rs 41 lakh fraud; Sushma assures help to stranded Indian woman

Crime Watch: Facebook scamster commits Rs 41 lakh fraud; Sushma assures help to stranded Indian woman

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 12 April 2017 1:40 PM

MumbaiA 72-year-old Vile Parle resident lost over Rs 41 lakh between January and March this year to a fraudster. The accused befriended her on Facebook and promised of a cash gift of £2 million against money she was required to deposit into an account.

KolkataThe detective department has busted a pan-India gang of 16 men that was possibly headquartered in Kolkata and preyed on thousands of gullible online shoppers.

Hyderabad:  The Telangana government has written to the external affairs ministry to issue an emergency passport and repatriate the young daughter of a Hyderabadi woman from Saudi Arabia, who was allegedly detained by her 90-yead-old father in Riyadh.

 Kolkata:  A 59-year-old assistant manager of a PSU bank at BBD Bag attempted to kill his manager and then tried to end his life. He allegedly attacked the manager with a chopper because she was mentally torturing him.

Mumbai:  In a drug raid on Saturday, cops seized several sachets of cocaine wrapped like toffees from two Nigerian peddlers. Police suspect this new modus operandi is being employed to lure young addicts

 

First Published | 12 April 2017 1:40 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Apple drops iTunes name from its Podcasts app

Entertainment

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner file for divorce

National

Kashmir video’s veracity needs to be checked: Minister

Sports

LIVE — IPL 2017, RCB vs MI: Samuel Badree hat-trick shakes Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers on fire

More Videos

36 IS terrorists killed in US MOAB air strike, says Afghan officials

Crime Wrap — Conmen held in car-rental racket in Mumbai; biker gang attacks police in North 24 Parganas

Business Wrap — Service tax to go up from 15% to 18%; SBI offers 100% financing on Edu Loans

News from across the world — US drops largets non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan; Russian-Syrian foreign ministers meet over growing tension in Middle east

US drops ‘mother of all bombs’ on IS target at Afpak border, Afghanistan

Sports Wrap — Gautam Gambir’s KKR defeat KXIP by 8 wickets ; Mohammad Shahzad charged with anti-doping violation

IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders ride Gambhir, Narine heroics to register win over Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2017: Match No. 11 in Kolkata; fireworks expected?

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.