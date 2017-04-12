Crime Watch: Facebook scamster commits Rs 41 lakh fraud; Sushma assures help to stranded Indian woman

Mumbai: A 72-year-old Vile Parle resident lost over Rs 41 lakh between January and March this year to a fraudster. The accused befriended her on Facebook and promised of a cash gift of £2 million against money she was required to deposit into an account.

Kolkata: The detective department has busted a pan-India gang of 16 men that was possibly headquartered in Kolkata and preyed on thousands of gullible online shoppers.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has written to the external affairs ministry to issue an emergency passport and repatriate the young daughter of a Hyderabadi woman from Saudi Arabia, who was allegedly detained by her 90-yead-old father in Riyadh.

Kolkata: A 59-year-old assistant manager of a PSU bank at BBD Bag attempted to kill his manager and then tried to end his life. He allegedly attacked the manager with a chopper because she was mentally torturing him.

Mumbai: In a drug raid on Saturday, cops seized several sachets of cocaine wrapped like toffees from two Nigerian peddlers. Police suspect this new modus operandi is being employed to lure young addicts

