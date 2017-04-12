LIVE TV
Kolkata: Debate over Ram and Hanuman takes violent turn & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 12 April 2017 1:39 PM

A debate over Ram and Hanuman between some students of Uluberia High School since last week escalated to a full-scale attack on school boys. RAF deployed at the spot had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the mob.

Top administration has heard the New Market Traders’ plea to clear the hawkers influx from the heritage market. Traders claim that the influx of hawkers is driving away shoppers

India is keen on exporting more goods by rail to Bangladesh once infrastructure improves across the border. As of now, a little less than 4 rakes of freight moves across the Indo-Bangla border every day on an average.

Super sportscar Lamborghini Huracan Performante made its second Indian city pit stop in Kolkata on Tuesday, underlining the city’s emergence as an important market for supercars.

For the first time ever, the crew of a Telugu film has started shooting in Darjeeling. Almost 30% of the film — ‘Raja the Great’ —will be shot there.

First Published | 12 April 2017 1:39 PM
