Metro Top 10: Bar owners worried about shops being shut; crackdown against sand miners ordered

Mumbai: Authorities have initiated a crackdown against unauthorized sand miners in the creek between Thane and Kalyan.

Kolkata: The new regulatory commission for private health care plans to field sub-committees comprising financial and legal experts to examine whether the cases filed against hospitals and doctors are justifiable.

Delhi: All Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union is planning to boycott the upcoming municipal polls by not supporting any of the three prime parties alleging that their demands are never fulfilled.

Mumbai: A study released by an NGO has revealed that Bombay Municipal Corporation took 19 days on average last year to resolve a water complaint.

Chennai: In an attempt to increase post-graduate medical seats, the state health department is planning to start Diplomate in National Board (DNB) courses in at least 10 district headquarters hospitals.

Delhi: The CAG has submitted its report on the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Flyway to the Supreme Court which will decide whether the Rs 25 per entry charge on cars and Rs 12 on c should continue.

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has decided to re-instate the ‘conservation reserve’ tag to the controversial Kappatagudda forest reserve after the agitation my many.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced 48 paise per unit hike in tariff in electricity bill that is effective from April 1 meter reading.

Chennai: The Madras HC has asked the state government not to force school teachers recruited before November 15, 2011, to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test scheduled, and not to insist on an undertaking from them that they would quit service in case they fail.

Kolkata: Bar owners in Barasat are worried as they might have to shut shop because excise officers have apparently said that “defiance against the Supreme Court ban has caught public attention”.

First Published | 12 April 2017 1:44 PM