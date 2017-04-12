LIVE TV
  3. World Crime: United Airlines CEO issues apology for horrific incident; Nigeria’s cruel commander draws attention

World Crime: United Airlines CEO issues apology for horrific incident; Nigeria’s cruel commander draws attention

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 12 April 2017 2:31 PM

Nigeria’s road safety organisation has punished a senior commander after he was filmed censuring female employees by cutting off their long hair.

The CEO of United Airlines has apologised for the horrific incident in which a passenger was forcibly dragged, screaming, from a flight.

MPs in the UK are alleging that the voter registration site that crashed in the run-up to last year’s European Union referendum may have been targeted by a foreign cyber attack.

The eight-year-old boy who was killed by his teacher’s estranged husband in a San Bernardino classroom on Monday has been pictured for the first time. The boy was standing behind his teacher before he was shot.

The Central Narcotics Bureau has arrested two suspected drug traffickers and seized almost 1kg of heroin in an operation on Tuesday.

First Published | 12 April 2017 2:31 PM
