Social online: Google finally announces Google Home; Piyush Ghoyal launches new app

Power Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched a mobile application that allows consumers across India to exchange real-time information with electricity distribution companies on power supply.

Twitter shareholders want to turn the micro-blogging site into a user-led cooperative. A group of shareholders has petitioned the company urging it to sell itself to its users.

A new report from com Score compared Netflix traffic and overall usage against its biggest competitors in the streaming video space, and found that Netflix is the undisputed winner.

Google finally seems very close to be announcing the long-awaited multiple user access for Google Home. The home app showed multi-user access briefly but the feature was disabled soon after.

Instagram is simplifying its messaging features so that all conversations wind up in the same place. Until now, permanent and ephemeral messages would appear in two separate spots inside Instagram Direct.

First Published | 12 April 2017 2:32 PM