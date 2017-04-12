Tech & You: Astronomers discover one of the most distant galaxies of the universe; Sony launches Xperia XA1 in India

TAL Manufacturing Solutions, subsidiary of Tata Motors, has launched the country’s First locally designed and manufactured industrial robot, called the Brabo. The robots have been developed under a new technology partnership with RTA Motion Control Systems, Italy. The Brabo, has payloads of 2 kg and 10 kg, and are priced at Rs 5 and Rs 7 lakhs respectively. The Robots are designed to increase productivity by 15-30 per cent.

Astronomers have discovered one of the most distant galaxies of the universe that belongs to about 13.1 billion years in the past – a period just 700 million years after the Big Bang. A new material named MACS1423-z7p64, was studied which is at a redshift of 7.6, determining the age of the galaxy. Researchers used the Hubble space telescope to find the galaxy and confirmed its age and distance with instruments at the Keck Observatory in Hawaii.

A group of climate change scientist from Aberystwyth University, Wales, are heading to the Himalayas in a bid to drill through the world’s highest glacier located in the foothills of Mount Everest. They will work at an altitude of 5,000 metres, in the hope of finding out how climate change affects Khumbu. The researchers will use use a drill adapted from a car wash to cut into the Khumbu glacier.

Dodge unveiled the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon at a private event in Manhattan. The car features a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Demon V8 engine that gets 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque. It can hit 140mph in 9.6 seconds. The Challenger SRT Demon will run on either premium or 100-octane fuel.

Sony has launched its new mid-tier camera-centric phone Xperia XA1 in India. Xperia XA1 broke covers at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress 2017 event in February. It boasts feature-rich 23MP camera, Hybrid Autofocus, quick launch & capture, low-light photo: ISO 6400, 24mm wide-angle f/2.0 lens, 5x Clear Image Zoom, Steady Shot. Sony’s Xperia XA1 is priced at Rs. 19,990.

First Published | 12 April 2017 6:27 PM