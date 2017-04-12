LIVE TV
  Hollywood files: Brad Pitt caught flirting with Sienna Miller; Japanese actress Sonoya Mizuno to star in'Crazy Rich Asians'

Hollywood files: Brad Pitt caught flirting with Sienna Miller; Japanese actress Sonoya Mizuno to star in’Crazy Rich Asians’

12 April 2017

Brad Pitt was spotted doing some “serious flirting” with Sienna Miller during a private dinner. The pair was at a restaurant with a group of friends near the Los Angeles theatre where the premiere of the “The Los City of Z” was held. Sienna stars in the new movie from Pitt’s Plan B production company. However Miller had dodged any romance rumors when they first started filming in 2015.

The star of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” spoke against her ex Sugar Bear, accusing him of emotional and physical abuse in an interview. The family rose to fame after the 2012 premiere of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”. The dysfunctional couple tried to repair their relationship in 2016 but all hopes were dashed when Sugar Bear infamously revealed that he had cheated on his longtime love with both men and women.

Japanese actress Sonoya Mizuno has joined Constance Wu in the movie adaptation of the novel ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ actress Michelle Yeoh and ‘Bedlam’ actress Gemma Chan are also on board to star in the movie. Mizuno, 28, will play Araminta, the soon-to-be married fiancee of Nick’s best friend. The movie will be directed by Jon M Chu.

John Warren Geils Jr., who was better known as J. Geils, the guitarist of the the J. Geils Band, was found dead in his home in Groton, Massachusetts. He was 71. Rolling Stone has confirmed Geils’ death. Groton Police said that a preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes. The J. Geils Band released a slew of albums during the Seventies and early Eighties

12 April 2017
