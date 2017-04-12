NewsX HD brings you top 5 news stories from Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the government’s flagship Namma Canteens, which intend to sell food at affordable rates, will be set up in BBMP’s 198 wards within two months.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced 48 paise per unit hike in tariff in electricity bill that is effective from April 1 meter reading.

Dealing a big blow to multiplex owners, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will issue orders to limit movie tickets at Rs 200 from May. The policy will cover films in all languages.

Bengaluru Customs sleuths have recovered gold bars and precious stones worth Rs 2 crores from a baby diaper dispenser in a toilet at the Kempegowda International Airport during an inspection.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has decided to re-instate the ‘conservation reserve’ tag to the controversial Kappatagudda forest reserve after the agitation my many.

First Published | 12 April 2017 6:22 PM